DoingItLocal

Back-to-Back Vehicle Break-Ins Reported in Bridgeport

Dec 19, 2024

Bridgeport authorities are investigating two separate morning incidents of vehicle vandalism that occurred just a short drive apart. On December 17, at approximately 7:38 a.m., security at the University of Bridgeport reported that 5-6 vehicles had their windows smashed in an early morning act of vandalism. Then, on December 19 at around 6:08 a.m., multiple vehicles were broken into on the 50 block of Middle Street. The timing and proximity of these incidents, though more than 24 hours apart, have raised concerns among local residents.

While it remains unclear if the two incidents are connected, the Bridgeport Police Department is actively investigating both cases. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions, such as removing personal and valuable items from their vehicles, to deter theft and vandalism.

