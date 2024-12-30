DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Arrested After Police Pursuit, Gas Station Altercation Involving Firearm

Dec 29, 2024

On December 27th, around 11:20 a.m., an altercation occurred at a gas station in the 900 Block of Park Avenue involving three parties, including Curtis Dwayne Gibbs. During the incident, a firearm was discharged, though no injuries were reported.

Later that day, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Bridgeport Police stopped a motor vehicle near Norman Street and State Street. Curtis Dwayne Gibbs, a passenger in the vehicle, refused to exit and ignored verbal commands from officers, leading to a vehicle pursuit through the City of Bridgeport. The chase caused a motor vehicle accident and continued onto I-95 north. With assistance from Milford Police and the Connecticut State Police, the vehicle was eventually stopped at Exit 41.

Curtis Dwayne Gibbs was arrested and charged with interfering with officers, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, and assault on an officer. His bond was set at $60,000.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

