At 1:24PM, the Bridgeport ECC received a ShotSpotter activation in the 1400th block of North Ave. As a precaution, Geraldine Johnson School was placed on a lock-in/lock-out. The Bridgeport Police Department investigated the area and positioned at the school as a precaution. However, the incident has been determined to be backfire from a vehicle. There are no further details at this time.

