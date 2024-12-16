DoingItLocal

A year-long investigation by the Stratford Police Department, in coordination with state and federal agencies, has resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of significant amounts of illegal cannabis products from the S&T Smoke and Snack Shop at 562 Honeyspot Road.

Between December 2023 and January 2024, police conducted four undercover buys at the shop, leading to the seizure of illegal cannabis, THC gummies, and vape products. Employee Brion Henry Jr. was arrested and charged with four counts of Illegal Possession with Intent to Sell Cannabis.

Despite this action, illegal sales continued. In May 2024, a Confidential Source under 21 purchased a vape product, and employee Scott Marsillo was found with bulk marijuana packaged for street sale. Marsillo was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Cannabis, while managing partner Raian Baniyounes was charged with multiple counts of Sale of Over One Kilogram of Cannabis.

In December 2024, another compliance check led to the arrest of employee Amilca Miller for selling a vape product to a minor and operating a drug factory. Miller was released on a $1,000 bond and faces additional charges of Possession with Intent to Sell Cannabis.

This investigation was a joint effort between the Stratford Police Department, the Bridgeport DEA Task Force, and Connecticut state agencies. Their collaboration was key to addressing illegal activity at the S&T Smoke and Snack Shop.