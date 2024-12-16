DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Stratford Police Shut Down Illegal Cannabis Sales at S&T Smoke and Snack Shop

ByAlex

Dec 16, 2024

A year-long investigation by the Stratford Police Department, in coordination with state and federal agencies, has resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of significant amounts of illegal cannabis products from the S&T Smoke and Snack Shop at 562 Honeyspot Road.

Between December 2023 and January 2024, police conducted four undercover buys at the shop, leading to the seizure of illegal cannabis, THC gummies, and vape products. Employee Brion Henry Jr. was arrested and charged with four counts of Illegal Possession with Intent to Sell Cannabis.

Despite this action, illegal sales continued. In May 2024, a Confidential Source under 21 purchased a vape product, and employee Scott Marsillo was found with bulk marijuana packaged for street sale. Marsillo was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Cannabis, while managing partner Raian Baniyounes was charged with multiple counts of Sale of Over One Kilogram of Cannabis.

In December 2024, another compliance check led to the arrest of employee Amilca Miller for selling a vape product to a minor and operating a drug factory. Miller was released on a $1,000 bond and faces additional charges of Possession with Intent to Sell Cannabis.

This investigation was a joint effort between the Stratford Police Department, the Bridgeport DEA Task Force, and Connecticut state agencies. Their collaboration was key to addressing illegal activity at the S&T Smoke and Snack Shop.

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport

Car Backfiring causes Lock Down at School

Dec 16, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport Stamford State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES $9.8 MILLION IN FEDERAL GRANTS TO BENEFIT MUNICIPAL PARKS IN BRIDGEPORT, BRISTOL, AND STAMFORD

Dec 14, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

St. Margaret Shrine Bomb Hoax

Dec 14, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Flower Pot Fire

Dec 16, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Structure Fire In Norwalk

Dec 16, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Stratford Police Shut Down Illegal Cannabis Sales at S&T Smoke and Snack Shop

Dec 16, 2024 Alex
Local News

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Dec 16, 2024 Stephen Krauchick