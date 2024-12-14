DoingItLocal

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) today announced that the cities of Bridgeport, Bristol, and Stamford are being awarded more than $9.8 million in competitive federal funding that will benefit four municipal park development projects in each city.

The funds are provided through the Land and Water Conservation Fund – Outdoor Recreation legacy Partnership grants program (LWCF-ORLP), a nationally competitive program that provides matching grants to cities for park projects in underserved communities.

DEEP partnered with each of the municipalities to secure the awards. Partnerships between DEEP and municipalities to secure these awards have had a 100% success rate in 2023 and 2024, with two large-scale development projects being awarded funding in Bridgeport and Stamford in 2023 and two more approved in Bristol and Stamford in 2024.

“Great parks and safe outdoor places for our communities enhances the great quality of life we have here in Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank our Congressional delegation and federal agency partners for their efforts to secure this important funding for our state. This is a great example of federal, state, and local governments working together to accomplish big things for the residents of our state.”

“Public parks are one of the few places where people in the community can come together, spend time outdoors, and connect with friends and neighbors,” U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said. “This $9 million in federal funding will help create a new park in Bridgeport and support upgrades to Rockwell, Boccuzzi, and Cummings Parks in Bristol and Stamford, giving Connecticut families more opportunities to enjoy fun outdoor activities like hiking, picnicking, and kayaking for years to come.”

“Connecticut families should have access to high-quality parks where they can come together, stay active, and enjoy the outdoors, regardless of where they live,” U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said. “This $9.8 million in federal funding expands access to parks in Bridgeport, Bristol, and Stamford, and I will continue fighting for federal investments to reinvigorate and develop Connecticut’s outdoor spaces.”

“I am glad to see nearly $2 million coming to Bristol through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to make long overdue repairs and improvements to Rockwell Park,” U.S. Representative John Larson (CT-01) said. “This funding will modernize amenities, upgrade facilities, expand park hours, and improve access. I will continue to work with the entire Connecticut delegation and our partners at the state and local levels to secure investments like these that preserve access to outdoor spaces and offer new recreational opportunities for residents.”

“Investing in urban parks is a no brainer,” U.S. Representative Jim Himes (CT-04) said. “They provide places for families to gather and children to play, as well as help improve air quality and lower temperatures in our cities. This nearly $8 million investment will tangibly impact people’s lives in Stamford and Bridgeport by transforming these public lands into beautiful, accessible areas of recreation where communities can come together and rejoice in all the outdoors has to offer.”

“DEEP is excited to partner with Bridgeport, Bristol, and Stamford on these transformative parks projects,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “This program is particularly important to ensure our communities impacted by both historical underinvestment and disproportional environmental pollution receive funding to improve the quality of life for their residents. These parks will provide safe playgrounds, splash pads, recreational fields, and access to nature for thousands of youths living in these neighborhoods. We are excited to celebrate these park openings and re-openings in the years to come.”

Bridgeport receives $1 million for Sliver by the River

Bridgeport is receiving $1,062,454 for its project called Sliver by the River that will transform a vacant lot into a three-acre riverside park. The park will feature a kayak launch, fishing pier, playscape, shade pavilion, terraced lawn with seating, lighting, and native plantings. This is the pilot project for Bridgeport’s initiative to create an interconnected series of waterfront parks and amenities along the 22 miles of riverfront area within the city. The city’s application was developed through a partnership with the City of Bridgeport and the Trust for Public Land, with initial input and technical support from the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance group (RTCA).

“I would like to thank The Outdoor Recreation Legacy Program for choosing Bridgeport as a beneficiary to a grant that will help us maximize our efforts to utilize our waterfront,” Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim said. “The Sliver by the River is symbolic of what it means to have true collaborative efforts come together to create spaces in our city that our residents can benefit from. As we work closely with local grassroots organizations such as the Trust for Public Land, our hope is that our state and federal partners will continue to maintain connections with other grassroots organizations while we all work side-by-side to provide Bridgeport residents with the amenities they deserve.”

“This is just what Bridgeport needs,” State Senator Herron Keyon Gaston (D-Bridgeport) said. “What a wonderful opportunity for our community. Not only will this park provide a space for future events that will bring people together, but it will create an environment to support a healthy ecosystem by improving the quality for local wildlife. I am beyond grateful for this funding that will help create a beautiful park for residents to enjoy for years to come.”

“Trust for Public Land is proud to support the Bridgeport Waterfront Pathway project, a vital link connecting the community to the outdoors and expanding equitable access to green spaces,” Walker Holmes, vice president for the Mid-Atlantic Region and Connecticut state director for Trust for Public Land, said. “With the support of the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program, we’re able to invest in projects that strengthen neighborhoods and transform spaces into a destination for recreation, relaxation, and outdoor learning – making cities like Bridgeport healthier, greener, and more connected.”

Bristol receives $1.9 million for Rockwell Park

Bristol is receiving $1,930,000 for long-overdue improvements to modernize Rockwell Park, often considered the crown jewel of the City of Bristol system of parks. Significant renovations have not been made to the park in almost 20 years, and currently many of the facilities incur massive maintenance costs to keep safe for the public. Some facilities are even on the verge of being unusable.

With this award, the city will renovate popular and heavily utilized amenities within the 105-acre park, including the splash park, playgrounds, outdoor pool, and bathhouse. The award will also allow for ADA improvements on existing trails and Fraser Field, new basketball court lighting, installation of a new fitness track, and improvements to the existing 18-hole disc golf course. These improvements will modernize existing park amenities, improve visitor experiences and expand park hours and accessibility in Bristol’s most heavily visited park.

“On behalf of the Board of Park Commissioners and City of Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, we are incredibly pleased to have been selected for this grant,” Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said. “These funds will be used to renovate the splash park, playground, pool bathhouse, disc golf course, basketball courts and accessible upgrades to the trail system and at Fraser Little League Field. Rockwell Park is a gem, and these funds will allow us to revitalize the park to provide for our residents and future generations of park users.”

Stamford receives $6.8 million for Boccuzzi Park, Cummings Park, West Beach

Stamford will receive funding for two separate projects. For improvements to Boccuzzi Park, it will receive $1,811,075. Improvements will include the addition of a splash pad, the creation of a new multi-use field and event space, as well as a new dog park and basketball court. The city will also upgrade its existing children’s playground, create additional parking and install new landscaping throughout the park.

For improvements at Cummings Park and West Beach, Stamford will receive $5,000,000. The city will resurface and expand parking lots, renovate restrooms and park maintenance facilities, install tennis/pickleball courts, a softball field and convert an unused parking lot into a playscape area. Many of these repairs are needed from damage created by Superstorm Sandy. The city will also add a scour wall to protect facilities from future storms, replace the eroded beach promenade, and renovate outdoor showers as well as a lifeguard storage area. The improvements will also include landscaping with native plants throughout both facilities.

“Investing in our parks is investing in the health, well-being, and future of our communities,” State Representative Corey Paris (D-Stamford) said. “The funding for Boccuzzi Park and Cummings Park in Stamford will transform these spaces into vibrant hubs for recreation and connection, while addressing the lingering effects of Superstorm Sandy. I’m proud to support this critical investment in our city’s infrastructure and quality of life. I want to thank the Land and Water Conservation Fund and DEEP for their commitment to ensuring all families have access to safe, modern outdoor spaces.”

“Stamford’s parks, including Boccuzzi Park, Cummings Park, and West Beach, dramatically improve our quality of life and they are a big reason why our city is among the fastest-growing communities in our state,” State Senator Patricia Billie Miller (D-Stamford, Darien) said. “It is critical that we invest in preserving and enhancing these spaces for future generations. I’m thrilled to see this $6.8 million investment, which will support significant improvements like new playgrounds, sports courts, and much-needed repairs. This funding will ensure that our parks remain valuable resources for Stamford families to enjoy for years to come.”