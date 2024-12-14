DoingItLocal

St. Margaret Shrine Bomb Hoax

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 14, 2024

Bridgeport said in a statement: “At 09:57hrs, the City of Bridgeport ECC received a call regarding a bomb threat at St. Margaret’s Shrine. The Bridgeport Police and Fire Departments were dispatched and determined the call to be a swatting incident. Currently, the Bridgeport Police Department is actively investigating the incident with other law enforcement as other similar calls were received in other jurisdictions. However, there appears to be no threat and only a hoax.

We urge everyone that a swatting incident is designed to create anxiety and to mobilize an emergency response when no threat exists. Anyone receiving a call should remain calm, notify local authorities, and work in conjunction with those first responder teams.”

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

