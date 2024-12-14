DoingItLocal

Bridgeport said in a statement: “At 09:57hrs, the City of Bridgeport ECC received a call regarding a bomb threat at St. Margaret’s Shrine. The Bridgeport Police and Fire Departments were dispatched and determined the call to be a swatting incident. Currently, the Bridgeport Police Department is actively investigating the incident with other law enforcement as other similar calls were received in other jurisdictions. However, there appears to be no threat and only a hoax.

We urge everyone that a swatting incident is designed to create anxiety and to mobilize an emergency response when no threat exists. Anyone receiving a call should remain calm, notify local authorities, and work in conjunction with those first responder teams.”