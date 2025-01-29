GOVERNOR LAMONT AND COMMISSIONER RUSSELL-TUCKER ANNOUNCE GUIDANCE DOCUMENT ISSUED TO K-12 SCHOOLS ON THE PROTECTION OF STUDENTS IN THE CLASSROOM PERTAINING TO IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITIES

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker today announced that the Connecticut State Department of Education has issued a guidance document to every K-12 public school district in Connecticut in response to questions regarding the impact that recent changes in policy guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security pertaining to immigration enforcement activities may have on school operations, student privacy, and the safeguarding of students while in school.

Both Connecticut and federal law protect a student’s right to attend public school, regardless of their immigration status. This guidance is intended to provide school districts and their governing bodies with an overview of state and federal laws pertaining to student rights and the responsibilities of school districts, and assure districts, students, and families that Connecticut is welcoming to all students. It is also intended to provide districts with a framework for the development of policies and procedures that protect student rights, consistent with state and federal laws.

“Our schools are primarily places for learning and growth. It is important for our students and families to feel welcome and protected by their schools so educators can focus on teaching and students can focus on learning,” Governor Lamont said. “To achieve this, we are supporting our school leaders in developing procedures that prioritize the protection of students and their information to the fullest extent permitted by the law.”

“Students are at their best when they are in school, fully engaged in learning, and feeling safe and supported by their school community,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “This guidance is designed to help school districts develop policies and procedures that are clear and aligned with state and federal law, while ensuring all students feel welcome in their classrooms.”