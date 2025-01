I caught up with Governor Lamont talking with Trumbull students outside the Aquaculture School and they were discussing football, so I had to ask him who he was rooting for the big game. He thought about it for a moment and said he thinks Buffalo is on the edge and overdue. They play their nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Saturday for the National Football Conference. Buffalo is the only team playing in New York.

