DoingItLocal

The Bridgeport Police Department confirms that Steven Vega, the victim of a January 4, 2025, shooting at 242 Lake Street, succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning. Initially reported as critically injured, Vega sustained gunshot wounds to his torso and hand during an altercation that began inside the residence and continued to the front steps of the single-family home. Officers responding to the scene secured the area and initiated an investigation, which is now being led by the Detective Bureau’s Homicide Squad.

Investigators have determined that the incident was isolated and that Vega knew his attacker. Strong leads have been developed, and detectives are actively identifying witnesses and collecting additional evidence. The Bridgeport Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Vega’s family and friends and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Elizabeth Santora at 203-581-5291 or use the anonymous Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203-576-TIPS.