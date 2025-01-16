DoingItLocal

FAIRFIELD, CT – On December 1, 2024, at approximately 12:25 PM, the Fairfield Police Department was notified by an area hospital of a young adult male being treated for significant hand injuries. The injuries were reportedly caused by an explosive device. The patient disclosed to hospital staff that he and a friend had built and detonated multiple homemade explosive devices earlier that day.

A subsequent investigation by our Patrol Division, Detective Bureau, FBI, and Stamford Police Department Bomb Squad revealed that the individuals had constructed four devices using materials purchased online and at retail locations. The devices were later transported to a secluded area in the Pine Creek Marsh where they attempted to detonate them. Two devices were successfully detonated, but the third device exploded prematurely, causing the injuries. The fourth was located at the Pine Creek Marsh and appropriately destroyed by the Stamford Police Bomb Squad.

Fairfield Detectives worked diligently in conjunction with our local and federal law enforcement partners. The Fairfield Police Detective Bureau prepared and submitted arrest warrants to the Bridgeport Superior Court, which were reviewed by the Connecticut State Attorney’s Office. After a thorough evaluation, it was determined there was probable cause to support charges of Breach of Peace in the 1st Degree and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree.

On January 13, 2025, Nathaniel Lennon of Fairfield, CT, turned himself in at the Fairfield Police Department. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on January 21, 2025.

On January 14, 2025, Daniel Calarco of Fairfield, CT, turned himself in at the Fairfield Police Department. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on January 24, 2025.

Both individuals were charged with Breach of Peace in the 1st Degree and two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree.

This arrest highlights our ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our community. The Fairfield Police Department is grateful for the invaluable assistance provided by the FBI and the Stamford Police Department Bomb Squad. Their expertise and collaboration were instrumental in resolving this case safely and effectively.

We also want to take this opportunity to remind the public of the serious dangers associated with creating homemade explosive devices. These devices pose a significant risk not only to those handling them but also to the broader community. We urge everyone to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately to prevent potential harm.