DoingItLocal

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG, MAYOR SIMMONS, STAMFORD POLICE, STATE DEPARTMENT OF CONSUMER PROTECTION, DEPARTMENT OF EMERGENCY SERVICES AND PUBLIC PROTECTION, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE SERVICES, DEPARTMENT OF LABOR ANNOUNCE CONFISCATION OF MORE THAN 135 LBS OF ILLEGAL CANNABIS

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, Stamford Police Chief Tim Shaw, Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli, Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Ronnell Higgins, Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton, and Department of Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo today announced results of a December raid on Stamford smoke shops, netting more than 135 pounds of illegal cannabis products from eight shops found violating numerous criminal and civil statutes including illegal drug sales, underage sales, labor violations, and tax violations.

The raids were conducted jointly by the Office of the Attorney General, the Department of Consumer Protection, Stamford Police Department Narcotics & Organized Crime Unit, State Police, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Department of Labor, and Department of Revenue Services on December 19.

Shops found in violation include Hope Breeze at 1074 Hope Street, Stamford Vape and Smoke at 221 Hope Street, World Exotic at 2284 Summer Street, Smoke Clouds at 1136-1138 E Main Street, Smoke Times at 108 Bedford Street, Landmark Smoke Shop at 118 Broad Street, Smokey Bear Smoke Shop at 59 Broad Street, and Bedford St. Market at 27 Bedford Street.

Investigators uncovered 4,826 units of unlawful and unregulated products, including marijuana flower and illegal high-THC edibles in youth-attractive snack and candy packaging.

Hope Breeze and World Exotic are both operating under stipulated judgements with the Office of the Attorney General following prior violations. Those businesses paid a combined $50,000 civil penalty to the State in 2024 and are subject to a suspended civil penalty of another $70,000 if found in violation of the judgment. The Office of the Attorney General is evaluating all legal options to enforce the judgment, including filing a motion for contempt in Superior Court.

Due to the ongoing criminal and civil investigations, further details are being withheld.

“Legal cannabis is not a free-for-all. If you are unlicensed, if you sell untested, unregulated cannabis, if you sell to minors, we will know, and we will hold you accountable. Today’s announcement represents the combined efforts of state and local law enforcement across numerous agencies, and should send a clear message to anyone continuing to break the law—there is no excuse and no tolerance for illegal cannabis sales,” said Attorney General Tong.

“Protecting public health and safety, especially of minors, is one of my top priorities,” said Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons. “I want to thank the Office of the Attorney General, the Stamford Police Department Narcotics & Organized Crime Unit, Connecticut State Police, the Department of Consumer Protection, the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the Department of Labor, and the Department of Revenue Services for their coordinated efforts in these raids, which resulted in the removal of illegal cannabis products from multiple Stamford smoke shops. These raids send a strong message that the City of Stamford will not tolerate illegal, unregulated, and harmful products being sold in our community. My administration remains committed to working with our local and state partners to protect public health and ensure all our businesses are upholding the law.”

“The Department of Consumer Protection continues to work closely with its sister agencies with the shared goal of protecting public health and safety,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “Cannabis products are intended for adults 21 years and older, and we know many of these illegal products are making it into the hands of teenagers and younger. We’re asking parents to familiarize themselves with what these illegal products look like and talk with their children about why consuming these products is harmful to their health. As always, we remind adults who choose to consume cannabis to do so responsibly — including making purchases through the regulated market, which ensures products meet the state’s rigorous testing standards, meet strict packaging and labeling requirements, and guarantee that you are receiving exactly what you are purchasing.”

“Substance use prevention is about building healthier, safer communities through education, collaboration, and enforcement. Since 1997, DMHAS has worked to reduce the availability of substances such as tobacco from the hands of minors which has established a foundation for broader substance use prevention efforts. DMHAS is committed to participating in these important partnerships, statewide, to educate retailers on public health risks and the importance of complying with state and federal laws,” said Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Nancy Navarretta.

“This is another great example of interagency cooperation to ensure safer communities and compliance with state regulations,” said Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton. “I’m proud of the continued excellent work of our Criminal Investigations Division and thank our partners who made this operation a success.”

“These joint operations require significant coordination and cooperation. I commend CTDOL Wage and Workplace Division investigators and all our law enforcement, municipal, and agency partners. Shutting down bad actors helps CTDOL protect the workforce as well as all the businesses that operate above board and in compliance with the law,” Department of Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo.

Residents over age 21 can legally possess and consume cannabis in Connecticut. Cannabis products may only be sold in the regulated market and must meet rigorous testing and packaging requirements. For example, packaging for edible cannabis products must be uniformly white and cannot be visually similar to any commercially similar product that does not contain cannabis. Cannabis products sold outside of the regulated market continue to be illegal and may subject sellers to civil and criminal penalties.