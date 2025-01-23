DoingItLocal

Bridgeport firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Seabreeze Apartments, located at 223 Iranistan Avenue, earlier today.

According to unconfirmed radio reports, firefighters forced entry into the unit and quickly extinguished the flames using a portable tank of water. The fire was successfully contained to the kitchen and living room area, preventing further damage to the building.

The fire marshal has been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze. No information about injuries or displaced residents was immediately available.

2025-01-23@9:42pm–#Bridgeport CT