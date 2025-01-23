DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Apartment Fire

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 23, 2025

Bridgeport firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Seabreeze Apartments, located at 223 Iranistan Avenue, earlier today.

According to unconfirmed radio reports, firefighters forced entry into the unit and quickly extinguished the flames using a portable tank of water. The fire was successfully contained to the kitchen and living room area, preventing further damage to the building.

The fire marshal has been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze. No information about injuries or displaced residents was immediately available.

2025-01-23@9:42pm–#Bridgeport CT

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

STAMFORD VAPE SHOP RAIDS

Jan 17, 2025 Alex
Fairfield Uncategorized

POLICE RESPONSE TO INCIDENT INVOLVING HOMEMADE EXPLOSIVE DEVICES

Jan 15, 2025 Alex
Uncategorized

Gas Line Rupture

Jan 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Apartment Fire

Jan 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Frozen Puppies Found in Plastic Bags in Bridgeport, Investigation Underway

Jan 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TO HOST “TAKE YOUR CHILD TO THE LIBRARY DAY” FEBRUARY 1

Jan 23, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Car Versus House

Jan 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick