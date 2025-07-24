Uncategorized

Heffer Celebrates Grand Opening in Stratford with Ribbon Cutting

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 23, 2025

Stratford, CT — The town of Stratford welcomed a flavorful new addition this week with the official ribbon cutting of Heffer, a farm-fresh restaurant now open at 2377 Main Street. The restaurant is the latest venture from co-owners Steve Barone and Dave Morton, who bring a passion for quality food made with local ingredients and scratch-made care. Specializing in hand-ground burgers, southern fried chicken, and fresh, made-to-order sides and sauces, Heffer offers a menu rooted in freshness and comfort with a bold, modern twist.

What sets Heffer apart is not just its commitment to flavor, but the experience. From sourcing farm-fresh ingredients to grinding burgers daily in-house, Barone and Morton are on a mission to deliver quality without the high price tag. “We’re focused on making food that feels good and tastes even better,” said Barone. “We want people to walk in and feel like they’ve found their new favorite spot.”

The ribbon cutting drew a crowd of local supporters, town officials, and food lovers ready to welcome the new restaurant to Stratford’s growing culinary scene. In an unforgettable moment, Mayor Laura Hoydick surprised everyone by officiating a spontaneous wedding ceremony for Steve Barone and his partner Kevin. With cheers and applause surrounding them, the couple exchanged vows and rings in front of their new restaurant, turning the grand opening into a celebration of both business and love.

Heffer is now open and serving up bold flavors, local charm, and plenty of heart. Whether you’re in the mood for crispy fried chicken, a juicy burger, or a welcoming place to enjoy fresh, handmade food, Heffer invites you to stop by and experience it firsthand. To learn more, visit www.gottahaveheffer.com or follow them on social media @gottahaveheffer.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

