GOVERNOR LAMONT BREAKS GROUND ON NEW TRAIN STATION IN NAUGATUCK AS PART OF MAJOR UPGRADES TO WATERBURY BRANCH LINE

(NAUGATUCK, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has begun construction on a new train station in Naugatuck, advancing the Lamont administration’s plan to modernize the entire Waterbury Branch Line and spur downtown redevelopment.

The new station is being relocated approximately 0.3 miles south of the existing station, placing it closer to Naugatuck’s downtown and aligning with the borough’s vision for a vibrant, transit-oriented development near Rubber Avenue and Old Firehouse Road. This project is one of several parts of a larger CTDOT initiative to upgrade all six stations on Metro-North’s Waterbury Branch Line.

“We’re not just building a train station, we’re building more momentum for Naugatuck’s future,” Governor Lamont said. “This new station brings public transportation closer to the heart of downtown, creating new opportunities for economic development, housing, and walkable neighborhoods. It’s an investment in infrastructure that connects people to jobs and strengthens communities.”

Scheduled to open in summer 2027, the new station will feature a 350-foot-long high-level platform with a snow melt system, ADA-compliant access via an elevator and stair tower, real-time arrival and departure displays, and a passenger waiting area equipped with a ticket vending machine. It will also offer 72 on-street parking spaces, including electric vehicle charging stations, energy-efficient LED lighting, and upgraded safety features. The two-story station building will be approximately 2,300 square feet, with a platform area of about 4,400 square feet.

Designed as a multimodal hub, the station will serve as a gateway to a future walkable, mixed-use neighborhood that connects downtown Naugatuck to the east side of the Naugatuck River Greenway. Over the last two years, the Naugatuck train station has served approximately 34,000 riders annually.

“Through this project and others along the Waterbury Branch Line, CTDOT is helping communities like Naugatuck realize their transit-oriented development goals,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “We’re building modern and accessible stations that align transportation improvements with local plans for growing downtown. I want to thank Metro-North for their continued partnership on this project and others across the Waterbury Line. I’m also grateful to Governor Lamont and the Federal Transit Administration for the critical investments that are making this work possible.”

“The Waterbury Line offers critical rail service to thousands of Valley residents, but the Naugatuck station is in need of urgent revitalization,” U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said. “Over $26 million in federal funding will improve commuters’ travel experience through increased connectivity and accessibility upgrades while bolstering transit-oriented development in Naugatuck. I’m proud to have worked alongside the Connecticut delegation to secure funding for necessary updates to our rail system.”

“When it comes to ridership on the Waterbury Line, I’ve always believed that if we build it, the riders will come,” U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said. “With these state and federal dollars, we will continue to expand its ridership, connecting people to jobs and housing and boosting local economies throughout Western Connecticut. Today’s groundbreaking in Naugatuck is an important step towards a modern transit grid in Connecticut that is faster, more reliable, and more comfortable for commuters and families.”

“The new Naugatuck station will provide a safe and modern customer experience while connecting riders to the best service in Metro-North history,” Metro-North Railroad President Justin Vonashek said. “And moving the station to a more convenient downtown location makes it even easier for riders to access all the amenities downtown Naugatuck has to offer.”

The $33.2 million project is funded by a mix of 80% federal funds and 20% state funds. More than $20 million in federal funds are sourced from the Federal Transit Administration and state bond funds will cover the remainder.

The Naugatuck project is part of a $140 million statewide program to upgrade all stations on the Waterbury Branch Line, including Waterbury, Naugatuck, Beacon Falls, Seymour, Ansonia, and Derby-Shelton. The statewide initiative includes expanded accessibility features, improved platform designs, and renovated passenger facilities to meet the needs of 21st-century commuters.

Riders will continue to use the current Naugatuck station during construction, with most work scheduled during off-peak hours to minimize disruptions. A temporary shutdown of the Waterbury Line will take place later, with substitute bus service provided. Details will be announced as the date approaches.