West Haven Man Arrested in Honda of Westport Tire Theft Case

Darrylle D. Rodriguez, 23, of West Haven, was arrested in connection with the October 2024 theft of tires and rims from three vehicles at Honda of Westport. The vehicles had been left on milk crates, with damages totaling over $15,000.

After a multi-agency investigation and multiple search warrants, Westport Police identified Rodriguez as one of the suspects and took him into custody at Derby Superior Court while he was appearing for an unrelated matter. He was charged with larceny in the second degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree. Rodriguez posted a $75,000 bond and was turned over to Stamford Police, who also held a warrant for his arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on July 24, 2025.