DoingItLocal

On December 9th, 2024, Bridgeport Police officers responded to the East Side of Bridgeport on reports of a child being sexually assault by a known party. That victim is under 10 years of age. The BPD’s Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) took charge of the investigation and quickly confirmed the identity of the suspect. As a result of this investigation, Special Victim’s Unit Detective Brian Coyne obtained an arrest warrant for 65-year-old Matthew Moales of Bridgeport CT charging him with Risk of Injury to a Child (4 counts), Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree (4 counts), and Illegal Sexual Contact – victim under 13 (4 counts). Bond was set at $750,000.

On January 10, 2025, the US Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, and the Bridgeport Police Department’s SVU took Matthew Moales into custody outside his home on the West Side of Bridgeport. He was arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court this morning.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime should contact the case officer, Detective Brian Coyne, at 203 581-5223. Citizens can also utilize the BPD tips line at 203 576-TIPS.