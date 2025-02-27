🚨 LAST CHANCE TO SIGN UP! 🚨

Bridgeport Entertainment

Alex

Feb 26, 2025

Tomorrow is February 27th—don’t miss Wine at The Klein (and Whiskey too!) this Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM!

Step onto The Klein’s iconic stage and taste 50+ wines and whiskeys from Kindred Spirits & Wine Shops, with experts on hand to guide your experience. Enjoy delicious appetizers while supporting a great cause—all ticket proceeds benefit the Klein Memorial Auditorium Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

🎟 Tickets: $40 in advance | $50 on the day (no fees)
🚫 Must be 21+ with valid ID to attend

Time is running out! Get your tickets TODAY: https://www.theklein.org/…/wine-at-the-klein-and…/

A night of fine drinks and great company—don’t wait! 🍷🥃

By Alex

