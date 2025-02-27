Bridgeport Task Force Arrest Burglary Crew Linked to Multiple Heists

On February 20th, The Bridgeport Regional Task Force concluded a month-long investigation of Burglary suspects responsible for several ATM and commercial burglaries across the state of Connecticut. Through diligent investigative work, surveillance, and intelligence gathering, investigators were able to identify the suspects involved. During the early morning of 2/20, the suspects committed burglaries in Berlin and Hamden CT. As the suspect vehicle returned to Bridgeport, a take-down was conducted by Task Force Officers and Fairfield Detectives at 223 Iranistan Ave.

Francisco Ayala (24), Edgar Crespo (34), Donnie James (22), were taken into custody and charged with the following on-site violations; Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Trespass, Larceny 6th degree, and interfering with an Officer. Ayala was additionally charged with Reckless Endangerment 1st degree. All three were held on $100,000 bond.

Crespo and James both had active burglary arrest warrants from Monroe Police Dept. Ayala, who was on parole, was remanded to custody.

This is an on-going investigation and arrest warrants are expected for Burglaries and Attempted Burglaries from multiple jurisdictions across the state.