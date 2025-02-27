Steel Point Express Car Wash and Gas Station Announced for Bridgeport

Bridgeport officials and developers gathered today to announce the upcoming Steel Point Express, a state-of-the-art gas station and car wash that will be a major addition to the Steel Point redevelopment project. The facility, which will span over two acres, is set to feature a variety of amenities aimed at enhancing convenience and service for local residents and visitors alike.

Bobby Kristoff of Bridgeport Landing Development shared details of the project, emphasizing its first-class design and comprehensive offerings. The development will include a full-service gas station, a modern car wash, and a drive-through Dunkin’ Donuts. Additionally, a full deli will be available, catering to the needs of the neighborhood and the thousands of motorists traveling along I-95 each day.

“This is what this site is going to be, and what people will be able to see from I-95,” Kristoff stated. “Hundreds of thousands of vehicles pass by this location, and now they’ll have the opportunity to stop, visit Bridgeport, and leave with a great experience.”

A key figure in the development said, reinforced that this project is more than just a gas station. The Steel Point Express will feature 24-hour food service within its 4,200-square-foot facility, addressing the community’s demand for convenient retail options.

“This project is of the caliber we are striving for in Steel Point’s overall redevelopment,” Nero said, highlighting its alignment with the broader vision for the area’s transformation.

The Steel Point Express is set to become a cornerstone of the city’s revitalization efforts, offering both residents and visitors a high-quality, convenient stop with essential services. With plans for a grocery store nearby, the addition of this facility further strengthens Bridgeport’s commitment to economic growth and community development.