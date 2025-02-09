BLUMENTHAL & SALINAS REINTRODUCE BILL TO ADDRESS GAMBLING ADDICTION

Today, Blumenthal stood with CT Council of Problem Gambling to highlight the surge in sports betting ahead of Super Bowl

[HARTFORD, CT] – Today, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and U.S. Congresswoman Andrea Salinas (OR-06) introduced the Gambling addiction Recovery, Investment, and Treatment (GRIT) Act, bicameral legislation that would dedicate federal funds to studying, preventing, and treating gambling addiction in America. Blumenthal and Salinas first introduced the GRIT Act in the 118th Congress.

“The growing legalization of sports betting coupled with the ability to place bets from your phone whenever you want have created the perfect storm for gambling addiction—resulting in a severe public health crisis. The GRIT Act will allocate dedicated federal funding to tackle problem gambling head-on, allowing individuals suffering from gambling addiction to access support, resources, and treatment. With this legislation, we work to stop addiction and save lives,” said Blumenthal.

“Gambling can be a fun and harmless form of entertainment when enjoyed in moderation. Unfortunately, the rapid rise in online gambling has made it easier than ever to place bets – leading to a drastic increase in the number of Americans who are struggling with a gambling addiction,” said Salinas. “The GRIT Act would invest in new research to help prevent problem gambling and connect more people with treatment – all using existing funds so that taxpayers won’t pay a single dime more. This is a commonsense, fiscally responsible piece of legislation and I urge my colleagues in both parties to support it.”

Approximately 9 million Americans struggle with problem gambling, resulting in an annual social cost of around $14 billion. However, many state health agencies and nonprofits that study and treat gambling addiction are severely underfunded. The GRIT Act would remedy this by designating existing federal funds toward gambling research and treatment.

Specifically, the GRIT Act would:

Set aside 50% of the federal sports excise tax revenue for gambling addiction treatment and research, 75% of which will be distributed to the states for gambling addiction prevention and treatment through the existing Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant program. The remaining 25% will go to the National Institute of Drug Abuse to fund grants for research into gambling addiction.

Authorize spending for 10 years and require the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to submit a report to Congress on the effectiveness of the program within three years of passage.

Provide vital support to state health agencies and nonprofits left on their own to address gambling problems.

Allow investment in best practices and comprehensive research, which is only possible at the national level.

Importantly, the GRIT Act would not raise taxes or create more bureaucracy. The legislation would draw from existing federal excise tax revenue and operate within existing HHS programs and procedures.

The GRIT Act is endorsed by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling (CCPG), and Oregon Council on Problem Gambling (OCPG).

“Federal funding for gambling addiction research, prevention, and treatment is long overdue, and the GRIT Act is a critical step in addressing this urgent need,” said Susan Sheridan Tucker, President of the Board, National Council on Problem Gambling. “This legislation provides essential support for those impacted by gambling addiction. We applaud Senator Blumenthal and Representative Salinas for their leadership on this important issue.”

“Connecticut is fortunate to have a robust problem gambling safety net with our 24/7 Helpline and access to certified clinicians for treatment for gambling related problems. We are so thankful for Senator Blumenthal’s efforts to make these resources available nationally to help millions of families,” said Diana Goode, Executive Director, Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling.