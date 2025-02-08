State News

Tong To Fight DOGE

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 8, 2025

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement regarding the temporary restraining order granted early this morning blocking “political appointees, special government employees, and any government employee detailed from an agency outside the Treasury Department access to Treasury Department payment systems or any other data maintained by the Treasury Department containing personally identifiable information.” The order was granted in response to the lawsuit filed late Friday by Attorney General Tong and a coalition of 19 attorneys general alleging that the Trump Administration illegally provided Elon Musk and the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)” unauthorized access to the Treasury Department’s central payment system, and therefore to Americans’ most sensitive personal information, including bank account details and Social Security numbers.

“This strong and swift action from the court reflects the severity of our claims and the strength of our case. DOGE and its unlawfully constituted band of renegade tech bros were perpetrating in the largest data breach in American history. We sued to protect the functioning of our government and the security of every single American’s private data,” said Attorney General Tong.

The temporary restraining order blocks defendants from granting access to any Treasury payment recording, payment systems, or any other data maintained by Treasury containing personally identifiable information and/or confidential financial information of payees other than to civil servants with a need for access to perform their job duties within the Bureau of Fiscal Services who have passed all background checks and security clearances and taken all information security training called for in federal statues and Treasury regulations. Those prohibited individuals who have already had access to such information since January 20, 2025 must immediately destroy any and all copies of materials downloaded from Treasury records and systems.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE THREAT TO DEFUND POLICE

Feb 7, 2025 Alex
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES 2025 LEGISLATIVE PROPOSAL: INCREASE SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPORT FOR MUNICIPALITIES

Feb 5, 2025 Alex
State News

MURPHY, SCHATZ, CRUZ, BRITT INTRODUCE BIPARTISAN LEGISLATION TO KEEP KIDS SAFE, HEALTHY, OFF SOCIAL MEDIA

Jan 30, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

2 Injured in Carjacking

Feb 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

State PD Investigate Overnight Blaze

Feb 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Crash With Entrapment

Feb 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Tong To Fight DOGE

Feb 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick