Bridgeport News: Commercial Burglary

Report of a burglary of a commercial building in the area of the 1000 block of Madison Ave in Bridgeport. There is not any more information at this time, but if we get any updates we’ll let you know!

Keep your house safe with the Eufy Security SoloCam S340!

it’s what we personally recommend and use in our business!

Amazon Associate Disclaimer:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. When you shop through our Amazon affiliate links, we receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. Your support helps us continue providing free, local breaking news to the Greater Bridgeport area. Every purchase made through our links directly contributes to keeping DoingItLocal running. Thank you for helping us serve the community!