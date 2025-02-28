Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Respond to Armed Man After Noise Complaint

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 27, 2025

BRIDGEPORT—A tense situation unfolded early Tuesday morning when Bridgeport Police responded to a noise complaint on the 100 block of Rennel Street around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed an individual in possession of a firearm, prompting them to call in the Emergency Services Unit (ESU). Witnesses reported that before police intervention, the man, later identified as Eric Renteria, had allegedly chased a naked woman from the home.

As officers secured the area, residents were evacuated, and a perimeter was established. Police say Renteria was acting erratically with the firearm and refused to comply when he eventually exited the residence hours later. Officers deployed non-lethal measures to subdue him safely.

Renteria was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Authorities confirmed that charges will be filed accordingly.

The quick response of officers in evacuating residents and containing the situation helped prevent further escalation. The investigation remains ongoing.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

