Call for Federal Investigation into CT Election Fraud

Republican leaders in the Connecticut General Assembly have written to U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi today to formally request a federal investigation into whether election crimes in Bridgeport are part of a larger, coordinated effort to defraud voters statewide.

Following the recent arrest of Democratic Bridgeport City Councilman Alfredo Castillo on multiple election-related charges, GOP lawmakers are urging federal officials to examine whether the fraudulent tactics uncovered in Bridgeport—ballot tampering, forgery, coercion, and the registration of illegal voters—are being replicated elsewhere in Connecticut.

“Councilman Castillo’s own words suggest a broader operation at play, involving efforts to benefit high-profile Democratic candidates at the state and federal levels,” said House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora. “We cannot ignore the possibility that these corrupt practices extend beyond Bridgeport.”

Senate Republican Leader Stephen Harding emphasized the urgent need for outside intervention. “The failure of state agencies to act swiftly on election crimes has eroded public confidence in our electoral process,” Harding said. “A federal investigation is critical to ensuring transparency and accountability.”

Republican lawmakers also pointed to the Democratic-controlled legislature’s refusal to enact meaningful election safeguards and the governor’s failure to fund election monitors in Bridgeport as further evidence of systemic neglect.

“We cannot allow partisan interests to stand in the way of election integrity. Voters deserve to know whether Bridgeport’s fraudulent practices are happening in other cities across Connecticut,” said Rep. Gale Mastrofrancesco and Sen. Rob Sampson, Ranking Members of the Government Administration and Elections Committee. “Republicans have continually called for election safeguards, including presenting identification when voting, ending the use of absentee drop boxes and signature verification for all absentee ballots. Instead of joining us in helping to secure our elections, majority Democrats have ignored those efforts, and it is clear that intervention from outside investigators is necessary.”

The request for a federal investigation underscores Republicans’ commitment to protecting the integrity of Connecticut’s elections and ensuring that every legal vote is counted fairly.