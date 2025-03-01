Traffic Stop in Bridgeport Leads to Arrest, Illegal Gun Seized

On February 27, 2025, at 7:51 PM, Bridgeport Police stopped a Black Chevrolet Camaro near Iranistan Ave and Laurel Ave due to a heavily tinted windshield. As Officer Fischetti activated his emergency lights, the driver, 27-year-old Nytwan Brown of Derby, attempted to back into a driveway. A records check revealed Brown had an active warrant out of North Branford. He was taken into custody, and a search of his vehicle uncovered a Taurus .45 caliber firearm with a heavily scratched-off serial number under the driver’s seat. Brown was charged with multiple offenses, including carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $15,000.

Post navigation