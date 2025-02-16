Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

Bridgeport

Around 5:00AM the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located around 1000 Madison Ave. First unit reported heavy fire on the second floor. A second alarm was struck for additional resources. Primary and secondary searches were conducted and negative. Mutual aid was provided by Fairfield and Stratford. The fire was declared under control at 5:45AM. None of the residents required assistance from the Red Cross. The two businesses on the first floor received water damage.

