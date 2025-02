Tonight, Bridgeport first responders demonstrated remarkable skill and dedication during a water rescue at West Beach at Seaside Park. They were called to the scene after a woman attempted to take her own life. Responders successfully rescued her from the water and performed CPR, ultimately saving her life.

If you or someone you know is in distress, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential support, available 24/7.