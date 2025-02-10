VIOLENT FUGITIVE WANTED FOR 2009 MURDER IN BRIDGEPORT CONNECTICUT LOCATED IN SPAIN AND EXTRADITED BACK TO THE UNITED STATES

WANDERSON MARQUES – WANTED FOR THE AUGUST 2, 2009, MURDER OF HAROLD GANTT – OUTSTANDING EXTRADITABLE MURDER WARRANT OUT OF BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT

On August 2, 2009, Bridgeport Police responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex located within the 200 block of Madison Avenue. When police arrived, they found the victim, Harold Gantt, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Harold Gantt was 49 years old at the time of his death. The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau responded and took charge of the investigation. The investigation suggests there was an ongoing verbal disagreement between Wanderson Marques and Harold Gantt. On the date of the incident, both parties resided in the same complex and were familiar with one another. As a result of a criminal investigation conducted by retired Bridgeport Police Captain James Viadero, an arrest warrant was obtained for Wanderson Marques on August 5, 2009. The warrant charges Marques for the shooting death of Harold Gantt. It is believed that Marques fled the United States shortly after the incident, traveling to several different countries.

Wanderson Marques was taken into custody by the Spanish National Police in August of 2024. A strong partnership between southern Europe and U.S. law enforcement is the reason this fugitive has been brought to justice.

This afternoon, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force traveled to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York and took custody of 46-year-old Wanderson Marques. He was immediately transported back to the Bridgeport Police Department and charged with Murder. Bond is set at 5 million. Marques is scheduled to be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court tomorrow morning.

We would like to thank the government of Spain, the United States Embassy in Madrid, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office – Judicial District of Bridgeport, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Liaison to the Overseas Fugitive Program (Interpol) for taking the suspect into custody and facilitating his extradition back to Connecticut. A special thanks goes to Chief State Inspector James Viadero who is currently serving with the CT Office of the Inspector General.