Bridgeport

Garage Fire

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 18, 2025

Bridgeport fire spokesperson Shawnna White said in email:

At 10:45 am, the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located in the 400 block of Cleveland Ave. Units found a fire in a wall which was quickly extinguished. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. The occupants are relocating to another residence. No reported injuries. UI shut off the power due to issues with the house service line

Bridgeport Fire Department’s quick response kept a small garage fire on Cleveland Avenue small and extinguished the fire. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

2025-03-18@10:45am–#Bridgeport CT

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

