Bridgeport fire spokesperson Shawnna White said in email:

At 10:45 am, the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located in the 400 block of Cleveland Ave. Units found a fire in a wall which was quickly extinguished. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. The occupants are relocating to another residence. No reported injuries. UI shut off the power due to issues with the house service line

Bridgeport Fire Department’s quick response kept a small garage fire on Cleveland Avenue small and extinguished the fire. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

2025-03-18@10:45am–#Bridgeport CT