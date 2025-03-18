Bridgeport

Three Adults and Three Juveniles Arrested After Weapons Seized in Bridgeport, CT

ByAlex

Mar 17, 2025

On March 13, 2025 – The Bridgeport Police Task Force arrested three adults and three juveniles following an investigative stop on Bond Street in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on the evening of March 13, 2025. Officers recovered two firearms and other contraband from the vehicle, leading to the immediate arrest of all six individuals involved.

Task Force Officers were conducting an on-going investigation when they observed a Honda Accord with six occupants in the area of Boston Ave and Bond St. The stop was conducted within the 300 block of Bond St.

As Officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, firearms were observed inside the vehicle. No person in the vehicle had a valid pistol permit to carry a firearm.  Further search of the vehicle revealed quantities of Xanax pills and 200 grams of marijuana. Firearm’s seized were identified as a FN 509 9mm handgun with a 24 round magazine and laser attachment, the second firearm was a 9mm “Ghost Gun.”

The arrested adults, Wazin Ali (20), Rafael Velez (19), and Gianna Petree (19) have been charged with multiple firearm offenses, including weapons in a motor vehicle, failure to obtain serial number (Ghost Gun) and high-capacity magazine. The juveniles are facing similar charges, and their cases will be handled in accordance with juvenile justice procedures.

