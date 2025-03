At around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to Lecoq Cuisine at 35 Union Avenue for an industrial accident. An employee’s hand had become trapped between two rollers inside a machine. Rescue 5 successfully freed the worker after the company’s maintenance team de-energized the machine before firefighters arrived. The employee was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, and OSHA has been notified of the incident.

