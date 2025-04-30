Bridgeport Man Charged with Home Invasion After Stabbing on Park Avenue

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Park Avenue for a report of individuals blocking the entrance to a business. Upon arrival, several people began dispersing, but two individuals were seen walking in the opposite direction—one identified as 32-year-old Deonnedre Jones and the other as the victim. As officers approached, Jones ignored their commands, suddenly pulled a concealed knife, and stabbed the victim, sparking a foot chase through nearby backyards.

Jones eventually forced his way into an occupied home on Laurel Court. The residents immediately notified officers that an intruder had entered, and police made entry into the house. There, Jones brandished another knife before officers successfully subdued and apprehended him. The victim sustained a serious facial laceration, and both the victim and suspect were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Jones now faces multiple charges, including Assault in the First Degree, Home Invasion, Criminal Trespass, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Interfering with an Officer, and Breach of Peace. His bond has been set at $750,000.