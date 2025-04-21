BRIDGEPORT POLICE: THREE ARRESTED ON DRUG AND FIREARM CHARGES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

On April 18, 2025, Bridgeport Police officers on patrol spotted a silver Chevrolet Malibu illegally parked in front of a fire hydrant at Washington Avenue and Center Street. A stop revealed the vehicle’s registration was suspended and the driver, Christopher L. Cintron, had no valid registration or proof of insurance. During the encounter, officers observed rear passenger Torrance L. McClain adjusting his waistband, prompting a search that led to the discovery of a firearm on his person. A search of the vehicle uncovered over 38 grams of cocaine, more than 600 grams of marijuana, a scale, packaging materials, a phone, and nearly $2,000 in cash.

Christopher L. Cintron, 31, was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle, illegal operation without insurance, improper parking, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and operation of a drug factory. His bond was set at $35,000.

Jaqwan D. Brooks, 30, was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and operation of a drug factory. His bond was also set at $35,000.

Torrance L. McClain, 25, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal sale or purchase of a large capacity magazine, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and operation of a drug factory. His bond was set at $45,000.