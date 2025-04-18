FAIRFIELD POLICE MAKE ARREST IN FISK STREET SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

FAIRFIELD, CT — On June 23, 2024 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Fairfield Police Department received a report of possible gunshots in the area of Fiske Street. Officers responded immediately, located shell casings at the scene, and secured the area until detectives arrived to process it for forensic evidence.

Shortly after, a local hospital reported that a male victim had arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. Fairfield Officers spoke with the victim, who refused to provide details about the incident but confirmed that no one else had been injured. The victim’s vehicle, also located at the hospital, had multiple bullet holes.

Detectives executed multiple search warrants, conducted forensic testing, and worked in collaboration with neighboring law enforcement agencies. Through these efforts, they identified Jaquan Rosado as a suspect in the case. Further investigation determined that the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from an ongoing dispute between Rosado and the victim.

This case took several months, and due to the thorough work of Fairfield Detectives and the assistance of law enforcement partners, an arrest warrant was requested and approved. On March 14, 2025, Jaquan Rosado (12/10/1992) of Norwalk, CT, was arrested for Criminal Attempt/Murder (53a-49/53a-54a), Assault 1st Degree (53a-59), Criminal Possession of a Firearm (53a-217c), and Reckless Endangerment 1st (53a-63). At the time of his arrest, Rosado was already being held on other criminal charges, and a bond of $350,000 was added to his existing bail.

Fairfield Police would like to thank the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Norwalk Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, and Connecticut State Police for their assistance in this investigation, as well as members of the Fairfield community who provided information. Their collaboration was instrumental in bringing this case to a resolution.

This case highlights the importance of the public working together with law enforcement. When community members report suspicious activity and share what they see, it extends the department’s reach and helps keep Fairfield safe. Anyone with information regarding this case or any investigation can contact the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4800. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app, by texting ‘FPDCT’ and your message to 847411 (Tip411), or online at fpdct.com/tips.