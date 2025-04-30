Norwalk Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Assault at Trumbull Apartment Complex

On Monday, April twenty-eighth, two thousand twenty-five, Trumbull Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man violently attacking a woman outside the main office of the Ten Trumbull apartment complex on Oakview Drive. Officers arrived to find a woman with serious injuries lying on the ground, and the suspect, identified as Ylli Shtopaku, forty-five years old, still at the scene. Witnesses reported that Shtopaku confronted several women he knew outside the complex, and after a brief verbal exchange, retrieved a bat from his vehicle and struck one of them during a chase.

The victim, identified as Lida Shape, seventy years old, a resident of the apartment complex, was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries. Police determined that Shape was specifically targeted during the attack, which was domestic in nature. Shtopaku and the victim were previously related through marriage but had no current familial ties. Although initially identified as a Monroe resident, it was later confirmed that Shtopaku resides on South Street in Norwalk.

Shtopaku has been formally charged with Murder and is currently being held on a three-million-dollar bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court. Detectives are continuing the investigation by interviewing family members and witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Trumbull Police Department at (two hundred three) two six one – three six six five.