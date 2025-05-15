Trumbull

Hazmat At THS

ByStephen Krauchick

May 15, 2025

Trumbull firefighters were called to Trumbull High School at 72 Strobel Avenue for glycol that escaped from the roof heating/cooling system to the floors below. Those attending evening activities were evacuated. The Department of Energy & Environmental Protection was notified. Glycol is used in air conditioning and HVAC systems as an antifreeze and heat transfer fluid, particularly in closed-loop systems where exposure to freezing temperatures is a concern. It prevents water in the system from freezing, which could damage pipes and components

2025-05-15@8:29PM—#Trumbull CT

By Stephen Krauchick

