Shop & Stroll into Spring Will Take Place on May 1st!

The Office of Community & Economic Development invites you to join the Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce for the annual “Shop and Stroll into Spring” event on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Over 20+ participating shops in downtown Fairfield will open at their regular times with extended hours through 9 p.m., offering patrons a time to browse, enjoy light refreshments, and shop local with a variety of in-store promotions to kick off the spring season, as well as shop early for graduation and Mother’s Day gifts!

Join us at the Shop & Stroll into Spring Pre-Event Happy Hour, which will take place at RyeBird (11 Unquowa Road) on Thursday, May 1st beginning at 5 p.m. Be sure to stop by and enjoy a variety of food and drink specials before visiting your favorite shops! We will also be giving away free Fairfield Buy Local tote bags with goodies from many of our participating merchants (while supplies last)! All are invited to attend!

This year, we will be partnering with the Friends of the Fairfield Public Library to raise funds and bring awareness to their many wonderful programs throughout the year!

Participating merchants include Apricot Lane, Bailey Jaymes Boutique, Boho Prep, Bluepoint Home, Capri, Ciao Bella, Element50, Fairfield Station Wine & Spirits featuring Next Century Spirits, Henry C. Reid & Son Jewelers, In the Mood Intimates, Island Outfitters, Jane + Mercer, La Moda Fashion, Lolli Sutton, Marathon Sports, No. 299, Olive My Stuff, PEHT Shop, Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, The Beehive, The Fairfield University Store, The Give Collective and Vintage Garden.

The Town of Fairfield wishes to thank ConnectFairfield, Fairfield Moms, and 203 Local for their support of this year’s event. To learn more about this year’s Shop & Stroll into Spring event, please visit www.experiencefairfieldct.org/springstroll or follow @ExperienceFairfield on Facebook and Instagram.