FAIRFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT RECOGNIZES MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

Fairfield, CT — May is recognized nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Fairfield Police Department reaffirms its commitment to supporting wellness initiatives within the community and addressing mental health-related challenges with compassion, professionalism, and care. The Fairfield Police Department understands that individuals experiencing mental health crises may sometimes come into contact with law enforcement. When those situations arise, our goal is to respond with empathy, patience, and a deep understanding of the unique needs of those involved.

To that end, the department has developed and maintained a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), comprised of officers who have received specialized training to safely and effectively respond to calls for service involving mental or behavioral health issues. These officers are equipped to de-escalate situations and connect individuals with appropriate resources.

Additionally, the Fairfield Police Department is proud to have a licensed social worker embedded within the agency. This social worker assists in handling cases that originate through police calls for service and provides ongoing support to individuals and families facing mental health challenges. By offering follow-up care and resource coordination, our social worker helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and community-based mental health services.

In 2022, the department formalized its commitment to integrated mental health response by creating the Fairfield Police Behavioral Health Network. This network meets on a quarterly basis and brings together the department’s embedded social worker, members of the Crisis Intervention Team, and other stakeholders to review current practices, discuss recent cases, and identify ways to better serve the Fairfield community. The Fairfield Police Behavioral Health Network serves as a forum for continuous improvement, collaboration, and innovation in how law enforcement and mental health services intersect.

As part of our continued efforts to lead in this area, the department is also expanding its mental health support program by introducing a social work intern. This position is designed not only to provide additional assistance to our current caseloads, but also to serve as a learning opportunity for future social workers. The role represents a growing collaboration between the fields of law enforcement and social work, an innovative model that enhances community support and helps shape the next generation of mental health professionals.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Fairfield Police Department is raising funds throughout May to support our Behavioral Health Network. Proceeds will be used to provide continued training for members of our Crisis Intervention Team, assist in offering critical resources to members of the Fairfield community facing mental health-related challenges, and support programs that enhance networking and outreach opportunities coordinated by our embedded social worker.

Mental Health Awareness Month is a time to reduce stigma, raise awareness, and reaffirm our shared responsibility to care for one another. The Fairfield Police Department remains dedicated to promoting mental wellness and ensuring that all individuals are treated with dignity, respect, and compassion, because mental health is public safety.

For more information about our Crisis Intervention Team, embedded social worker program, or fundraising efforts, please contact the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4800 or visit our website at www.fpdct.com. Anyone willing to donate to this worthy cause can do so at https://fpdct.com/about/donate.php.