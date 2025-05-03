Bar Bagel Opens on Black Rock Turnpike with Ribbon Cutting Celebration

New Takeout Concept from the Founders of Village Bagels Aims to Grow Through Franchising

Fairfield, CT — The Riina family officially opened their newest venture, Bar Bagel, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 1st on Black Rock Turnpike. The new bagel shop is a streamlined, takeout-focused offshoot of the well-established Village Bagels, originally founded in 1995 by John Riina.

With 30 years of experience in the bagel business, Riina developed Bar Bagel as a quick-serve concept designed for convenience without sacrificing quality. Unlike Village Bagels, which includes a full delicatessen, Bar Bagel offers a simplified menu and experience, making it an ideal model for future franchising.

The long-term vision is to expand Bar Bagel through franchising, offering everything from recipes and store buildout support to training in operations and baking.

The store is managed by John’s son, Rocco Riina, who oversees daily operations, scheduling, and food preparation. With a background in graphic design, Rocco also created the Bar Bagel branding and website, positioning the new business for modern growth.

The ribbon cutting was attended by local supporters, family, and friends, all welcomed with enthusiasm and appreciation from the Riina family. As the business grows, Bar Bagel intends to bring its takeout-focused model to more communities across the country.