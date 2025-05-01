Austin Students Honored With Flower Bud Awards

Two second-degree nursing students were recognized for outstanding performance during clinical rotations at a partner medical center.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (April 28, 2025)— Tatum Nordin ’25 and Taylor Walker ’25, nursing students at Fairfield University’s Austin Campus, were honored with Flower Bud Awards by St. David’s North Austin Medical Center. The prestigious award recognizes exceptional students who embody the core qualities of compassion, empathy, and professionalism during their clinical rotations.

Nordin and Walker are in their third semester of the Accelerated Second Degree Nursing program at the Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies. They were assigned to St. David’s as part of their Medical-Surgical Nursing II course.

“The qualities for which Tatum and Taylor received recognition are fundamental to Fairfield’s Jesuit identity and the Egan School’s vision, mission, and purpose,” said Christina Trezza, MSN, RN, CNE, CCM, instructor of the practice and clinical coordinator in Austin. “It is no surprise that these exceptional students are turning heads with their outstanding and compassionate care for patients. I am so proud of them.”

The Flower Bud Award draws inspiration from the DAISY Award, an international nomination-based award given to registered nurses who demonstrate extraordinary compassion and outstanding clinical skills. The DAISY Foundation recognizes the Flower Bud Award as a companion award for nursing students.

Nordin and Walker received their award certificates in a ceremony attended by several of their Fairfield classmates, the nurse manager, and the chief nursing officer at St. David’s. The two students were celebrated for their dedication to excellence, exemplified by their enthusiasm for learning and clinical experiences.

“Nursing school is incredibly challenging, so this recognition is a sign that all my hard work is paying off,” said Walker. “I am genuinely grateful for the acknowledgement and support from St. David’s.”

Modest and sincere, Walker was quick to recognize her friends and faculty at Egan Austin. “I would not be at this point without my classmates, clinical instructor, and nursing professors,” she said. “This award honestly belongs to everyone!”