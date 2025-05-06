Fairfield Police Investigate Large-Scale Vehicle Gathering at Local Business Lot



Fairfield, CT — On Friday, May 2, 2025, at approximately 10:55 p.m., a Fairfield Police officer observed a group of individuals and vehicles gathering in the parking lot of Stop & Shop located at 760 Villa Avenue.

As the officer began coordinating a law enforcement response, the Fairfield Police Department was simultaneously managing several significant emergency calls. Due to the nature and urgency of those calls, an immediate full-scale response to the parking lot was not initiated. As there was no active threat to the public, the officer on scene monitored the situation while awaiting additional units to ensure a coordinated and safe approach.

Once the other emergency calls were stabilized, a team of several officers proceeded into the parking lot as a unit. Upon police entry, the crowd and vehicles began to disperse rapidly. It is important to note that this phase often presents heightened risk, as fleeing drivers may accelerate dangerously, endangering both the public and law enforcement officers.

During the response, the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received a report of a possible fire at the scene. Once on scene, officers confirmed there was no longer an active fire and determined that fire department response was not necessary.

Following the dispersal, one officer attempted to stop one of the offending vehicles, which fled at a high rate of speed. In accordance with Connecticut’s statewide vehicle pursuit policy, the officer was unable to pursue.

Fairfield Police are actively investigating the incident. If the subjects involved are identified and probable cause is established, criminal charges will be pursued through the Connecticut Superior Court. The Fairfield Police Department urges the public to assist by submitting any video footage or information related to this or similar incidents. Vehicle takeover events pose a serious threat not only to participants, but also to bystanders and first responders. The Department remains committed to enforcing the law, protecting public safety, and holding those responsible accountable.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.