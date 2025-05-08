Handheld & Backpack Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Prohibited Starting May 15

Westport, CT – The Conservation Department reminds Westport residents and landscape crews that this is the start of the second year of prohibition for gas-powered leaf blowers in Westport. Starting on May 15, 2025, the use of handheld and backpack gas-powered leaf blowers are prohibited.

Conservation Director Colin Kelly stated, “As of Thursday, May 15, 2025, gas-powered leaf blowers may not be used during Summer. According to the Leaf Blower Ordinance, passed by the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) in 2023, ‘Summer’ is defined as the days beginning on May 15th and ending on October 15th of each year.”

Additional information may be found on the Conservation Department page on the Town Website: Gas Powered Leaf Blower Ordinance

Mr. Kelly continued, “Last year we received numerous written complaints, and our office issued notices to 168 different properties in town. We contacted those owners to inform them about the local ordinance and provided them with sources of information that highlighted alternative options, impacts of noise, and how to limit emissions. This year, we are hoping to have a significant change in the number of property owners that are utilizing compliant equipment and hope they update their landscaping habits.”

He also stated that the Conservation Department will be responding as they did last year, “We need help from the public in gathering information. Let us know by email or letter if a property is using a prohibited blower. We will follow-up by reviewing each complaint and sending educational materials to those who are not adhering to the ordinance.” Contact the Conservation Office by email at: ckelly@westportct.gov or mail at: Conservation Department, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Westport, CT 06880.

For more information, contact the Conservation Department at 203-341-1170 or review its webpage: Conservation Department