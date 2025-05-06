Nicholas “Hot Head” Allwood Charged with Attempted Murder in Bridgeport Double Stabbing

A 27-year-old man arrested last week for holding a female captive on Gregory St. was charged today with Attempted Murder for two recent stabbings in Bridgeport. Nicholas Allwood was arraigned today at Bridgeport Superior Court at 172 Golden Hill St. and charged with Criminal Attempt Murder, two counts of Assault on the First Degree, and two counts of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon.

Allwood is accused of stabbing the same adult male victim twice. The first stabbing happened at the intersection of Iranistan Ave. and State St. on February 10th, 2025. The second happened on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025, on Hanover St. – two hours before the kidnapping arrest. The stabbing victim, a Bridgeport resident, suffered serious injuries during both attacks. Police are not releasing the motive for the assaults.

Detective Elizabeth Santora of the Homicide Unit investigated the stabbings that resulted in today’s charges.

Allwood, who calls himself “Hot Head,” used an alias when he was shot on Gregory St. on Easter morning. With the help of the United States Marshals Service, Bridgeport Homicide Detectives subsequently identified him. Allwood was found to have felony warrants in multiple states under his real name and date of birth.

The Bridgeport Police were searching for Nicholas Allwood when he committed the second stabbing on Wednesday. Bridgeport Detectives, Task Force Officers, FBI Task Force Officers and Bridgeport Patrol Officers then conducted nearly two-hour manhunt for him. He was tracked to a house on Gregory St. Officers were readying to enter the house when the kidnapping victim came running out chased by Allwood, who was armed with a knife. Police quickly disarmed Allwood and took him into custody. Officers did not know the female was being held against her will at the time. Allwood was also charged Wednesday with assaulting the female and assaulting a Bridgeport Police Officer, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Endangerment and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell.

Nicholas Allwood was incarcerated at the Bridgeport Correctional Center when he was charged today.