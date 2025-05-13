Norwalk High School Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault

A Norwalk High School softball coach has been arrested following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior and unwanted touching of students on school grounds. Cary Nadel, 70, of Wilton, turned himself in to police on May 9, 2025, and faces four counts of Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree and one count of Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $100,000, and he is due in court on May 23. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective English of the Special Victims Unit at 203-854-3043.

