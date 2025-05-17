Driver Arrested After Crash That Injured Child Cyclist in Norwalk

Norwalk Police Officers have arrested Giovani Holguin, the driver involved in a motor vehicle accident on April 19, 2025, which resulted in serious physical injuries to a juvenile. At 7:17 PM on April 19, 2025, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident in the area of 44 Wilson Avenue in which a vehicle struck a juvenile. Officers from the Norwalk Police Department, along with the Norwalk Fire Department and Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Services, were quickly dispatched to the scene. The juvenile, who had sustained serious injuries, was transported to Norwalk Hospital for medical treatment.

The Norwalk Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to process evidence. Officer Equi of the Crash Reconstruction Unit led the investigation, canvassing the area for surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses, and reconstructing the accident based on the evidence gathered at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the injured juvenile was one of five individuals riding their bicycles along the eastbound lane of Wilson Avenue. Holguin, who was driving a vehicle westbound on Wilson Avenue, left his lane of travel prior to striking the juvenile.

After a thorough investigation, Officer Equi applied for an arrest warrant for Holguin. On May 14, 2025, Holguin turned himself in at Norwalk Police Headquarters.

Holguin was charged with five counts of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, Reckless Driving, Traveling Unreasonably Fast, and Failure to Maintain Proper Lane. He was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 23, 2025.