Norwalk

Three Arrested After Loaded Guns and Drugs Found in Vehicle Stop

ByStephen Krauchick

May 22, 2025

On May 20, 2025, Norwalk Police stopped a vehicle near Cudlipp Street and Jacob Street and found the driver, Charles Razor, had a suspended license. Passenger Darius McGee was carrying a loaded Glock 45 with an extended magazine, and a search of the vehicle uncovered another loaded handgun with a defaced serial number, suspected narcotics, and unidentified pills. None of the occupants had a valid pistol permit, and all were taken into custody without incident.

Charles Razor, 26, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Alteration of a Serial Number, Operating Under Suspension, and Possession of Narcotics. His bond was set at $250,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2025.

Darius McGee, 23, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Sale/Purchase of a High-Capacity Magazine, and Possession of Narcotics. His bond was set at $200,000, with a court date of June 3, 2025.

Dasiah Darielle McGee, 23, was charged with Weapons in a Motor Vehicle. Her bond was set at $10,000, and she is also due in court on June 3, 2025.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Driver Arrested After Crash That Injured Child Cyclist in Norwalk

May 16, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk High School Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault

May 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Highway Crash!

May 11, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

2 Shot In Bridgeport

May 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Water Rescue

May 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
shelton

Shelton Man Arrested for Motor Vehicle Thefts and Street Takeover Activity

May 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES MORE THAN 100,000 CONNECTICUT RESIDENTS BEING NOTIFIED THIS WEEK THAT SOME OR ALL OF THEIR MEDICAL DEBT HAS BEEN ERASED

May 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick