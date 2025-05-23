Three Arrested After Loaded Guns and Drugs Found in Vehicle Stop

On May 20, 2025, Norwalk Police stopped a vehicle near Cudlipp Street and Jacob Street and found the driver, Charles Razor, had a suspended license. Passenger Darius McGee was carrying a loaded Glock 45 with an extended magazine, and a search of the vehicle uncovered another loaded handgun with a defaced serial number, suspected narcotics, and unidentified pills. None of the occupants had a valid pistol permit, and all were taken into custody without incident.

Charles Razor, 26, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Alteration of a Serial Number, Operating Under Suspension, and Possession of Narcotics. His bond was set at $250,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2025.

Darius McGee, 23, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Sale/Purchase of a High-Capacity Magazine, and Possession of Narcotics. His bond was set at $200,000, with a court date of June 3, 2025.

Dasiah Darielle McGee, 23, was charged with Weapons in a Motor Vehicle. Her bond was set at $10,000, and she is also due in court on June 3, 2025.