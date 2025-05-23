Norwalk

Road Closures Announced for Rowayton Memorial Day Parade on May 25

ByStephen Krauchick

May 23, 2025

The Rowayton Memorial Day Parade will be on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 12:00–1:30 PM. The following streets will be closed during this time:

  • Highland Avenue from Wilson Avenue to McKinley Street
  • McKinley Street from Highland Avenue to Rowayton Avenue
  • Rowayton Avenue from McKinley Street to Witch Lane

Route 136 will be detoured from Rowayton Avenue onto Witch Lane to Crest Road to Wilson Avenue. This will be the same route, in reverse, for motorists traveling from Wilson Avenue. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area during the parade.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Three Arrested After Loaded Guns and Drugs Found in Vehicle Stop

May 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Driver Arrested After Crash That Injured Child Cyclist in Norwalk

May 16, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk High School Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault

May 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Mayor Ganim and the Department of Public Facilities Announce the Opening of City Parks for 2025 Memorial Day Weekend

May 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Road Closures Announced for Rowayton Memorial Day Parade on May 25

May 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

2 Shot In Bridgeport

May 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Water Rescue

May 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick