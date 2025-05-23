Road Closures Announced for Rowayton Memorial Day Parade on May 25

The Rowayton Memorial Day Parade will be on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 12:00–1:30 PM. The following streets will be closed during this time:

Highland Avenue from Wilson Avenue to McKinley Street

McKinley Street from Highland Avenue to Rowayton Avenue

Rowayton Avenue from McKinley Street to Witch Lane

Route 136 will be detoured from Rowayton Avenue onto Witch Lane to Crest Road to Wilson Avenue. This will be the same route, in reverse, for motorists traveling from Wilson Avenue. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area during the parade.