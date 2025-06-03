Norwalk Man Busted with Assault Weapons, Cocaine, and $20K in Drug Raid

Norwalk Police arrested 34-year-old Melvin Colon after a months-long narcotics investigation centered on 265 Wilson Avenue. Following multiple community complaints, officers obtained four search warrants and five arrest warrants for Colon, targeting his apartment, two vehicles, and his person. He was taken into custody near his residence on June 2 and found with two baggies of suspected cocaine at the time of his arrest.

A search of Colon’s apartment uncovered a ghost gun, an assault pistol with high-capacity magazines, over 150 grams of suspected cocaine, drug packaging materials, and more than $20,000 in cash. Colon faces a total of 19 charges including narcotics sales, possession with intent to sell, illegal possession of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and operation of a drug factory. His total bond was set at $500,000.