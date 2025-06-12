Norwalk DUI and Firearm Arrest After Traffic Stop

https://youtu.be/SxfgIdRNTKo

During the morning hours of June 12, 2025, members of the Norwalk Police Department’s Traffic Unit were conducting traffic enforcement throughout the city as part of the department’s Summer Slowdown Days Initiative aimed at curbing speeding and aggressive driving in Norwalk. At 7:36 AM, Officer Equi was monitoring morning rush hour traffic along East Avenue when she observed a black Tesla traveling southbound fail to stop for a red traffic control signal at the intersection of East Avenue and Hendricks Avenue. The vehicle continued onto the I-95 southbound on-ramp without stopping. Officer Equi initiated a traffic stop, and during the course of her investigation determined that the driver, Kirk Thomas, age 29, of 296 Exeter Street, Bridgeport, CT, was operating his vehicle under the influence. Thomas was also smoking cannabis while driving and was found to be in possession of a Glock pistol. Thomas was taken into custody without incident and his vehicle was towed from the scene. He was charged with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drug, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to obey traffic control signals, operating a vehicle with illegally tinted windows, and smoking or otherwise inhaling or ingesting cannabis while operating a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $5,000. His court date is scheduled for June 26, 2025.