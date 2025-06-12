Norwalk

Norwalk DUI and Firearm Arrest After Traffic Stop

ByAlex

Jun 12, 2025
https://youtu.be/SxfgIdRNTKo

During the morning hours of June 12, 2025, members of the Norwalk Police Department’s Traffic Unit were conducting traffic enforcement throughout the city as part of the department’s Summer Slowdown Days Initiative aimed at curbing speeding and aggressive driving in Norwalk. At 7:36 AM, Officer Equi was monitoring morning rush hour traffic along East Avenue when she observed a black Tesla traveling southbound fail to stop for a red traffic control signal at the intersection of East Avenue and Hendricks Avenue. The vehicle continued onto the I-95 southbound on-ramp without stopping. Officer Equi initiated a traffic stop, and during the course of her investigation determined that the driver, Kirk Thomas, age 29, of 296 Exeter Street, Bridgeport, CT, was operating his vehicle under the influence. Thomas was also smoking cannabis while driving and was found to be in possession of a Glock pistol. Thomas was taken into custody without incident and his vehicle was towed from the scene. He was charged with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drug, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to obey traffic control signals, operating a vehicle with illegally tinted windows, and smoking or otherwise inhaling or ingesting cannabis while operating a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $5,000. His court date is scheduled for June 26, 2025.

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk Man Busted with Assault Weapons, Cocaine, and $20K in Drug Raid

Jun 3, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Road Closures Announced for Rowayton Memorial Day Parade on May 25

May 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Three Arrested After Loaded Guns and Drugs Found in Vehicle Stop

May 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk DUI and Firearm Arrest After Traffic Stop

Jun 12, 2025 Alex
Westport

Westport Dumpster Fire Contained Quickly on Hales Court

Jun 12, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Structure Fire… Again

Jun 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

I-95 Shutdown

Jun 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick