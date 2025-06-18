Norwalk

Impersonating an Officer Scam Alert

Alex

Jun 17, 2025

Below is a statement from the Norwalk Police Department:

The Norwalk Police Department is investigating several reports of a scam involving an individual impersonating a Norwalk Police Officer. The caller falsely claims that the recipient has missed a court appearance and must pay a fine immediately. In at least one instance, the impersonator used the name “Jason Wilson.” This individual is not a Norwalk Police Officer.

Please be advised that the Norwalk Police Department will never call or solicit money for missed court appearances or any legal matter. These calls are fraudulent.

If you have received a call of this nature or become a victim of this scam, we urge you to report it by contacting our dispatch at (203) 854-3113.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet Tips: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous Text Tips: Text “NORWALKPD” followed by your message to TIP411 (847411)

By Alex

